Max Emerson and his boyfriend Andres Camilo have posed for a stunning photoshoot featuring the couple in a series of intimate poses, and Attitude has an exclusive peek at the images.

Social media star Max met Andres, a member of the US armed forces , last year on a dating app and the couple have shared their relationship on social media over the last year. Max, who has over 800,000 Instagram followers, recently made a film called Hooked about LGBT homelessness and prostitution after raising $171,000 on crowd-funding site INDIEGOGO.

The couple was photographed by Daniel Jaems for the Obsession series. It’s the first gay shoot of the series and the boys are clad in underwear and swimwear by D.HEDRAL.

Take a look at the stunning images below:

