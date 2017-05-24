We’ve blagged not one but two exclusive offers for Attitude readers, from new men’s grooming brand, grüum.

grüum is every man’s alternative to the overpriced, underwhelming high street brands. They create original shave, beard and skincare products and deliver them direct to your door for a fraction of the usual price. Everything is packed with natural ingredients, custom built for men and chosen specially for you.

What’s the deal?

Choose from 2 hot offers:

Get a free razor set (worth £23) including a swish razor handle and 2 blade refills, or Take £10 off any personalised grüum kit including a selection of daily grooming essentials.

To take advantage, just sign up to a flexible delivery and grüum will keep you stocked up with everything you need to maintain that dashing façade. Don’t panic, grüum offers a fully flexible service so they won’t tie you in – you can change or cancel at any time.

What are you waiting for? Look sharp and bag yourself some great facecare, for a snip of the usual price!

