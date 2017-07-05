Summer is upon us once again and stripes are back on-trend.
A timeless style that isn’t restricted to a single season, stripes work whether it’s freezing cold or scorching hot outside, and we’ve got proof for you.
Whether it’s shirts, jackets, or trousers, they can add a touch of style to any look.
We’ve got an exclusive shoot from Bartek Smiggi, styled by our Junior Fashion Editor Nick Byam, to showcase some of our favourite stripe-inspired looks for this season.
Check out Toby Buchan at Established models and George Griffith at Select Model Management in the pictures below:
Toby Wears jumper by Kappa, jeans and chain both by Kenzo
George wears vest by H&M, joggers by Adidas, trainers by Kappa
Toby wears tee by Billionaire Boys Clubs, sweatshirt by Topman, trousers by Wooyoungmi, trainers by Fila
George wears tee by Gucci at Mr Porter, trousers by Blue Blue Japan at Matches Fashion
Toby wears vest by Kenzo , trousers by Versus Versace, trainers by Fila. George wears vest by AMI, shorts by McQ, socks by Sockshop, trainers by Fila
Toby wears his own necklace, cap by Balenciaga, vest by Lanvin, trousers by Versus Versace
George wears shirt by Diesel, sweatshirt by Topman, trousers by Stella McCartney
Toby wears his own necklace, shirt and jumper both by McQ, trousers by Balenciaga. George wears shirt by Fendi, jumper by Acne at Matches Fashion, trousers by Lanvin
George wears jumper, trousers and trainers all by Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci
Photography: Bartek Smiggi
Fashion: Nick Byam
Grooming: Eliot McQueen
Models: George at Select Model Management and Toby at Established Models
Fashion assistants: Umar Sarwar