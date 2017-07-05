Summer is upon us once again and stripes are back on-trend.

A timeless style that isn’t restricted to a single season, stripes work whether it’s freezing cold or scorching hot outside, and we’ve got proof for you.

Whether it’s shirts, jackets, or trousers, they can add a touch of style to any look.

We’ve got an exclusive shoot from Bartek Smiggi, styled by our Junior Fashion Editor Nick Byam, to showcase some of our favourite stripe-inspired looks for this season.

Check out Toby Buchan at Established models and George Griffith at Select Model Management in the pictures below:

Toby Wears jumper by Kappa, jeans and chain both by Kenzo

George wears vest by H&M, joggers by Adidas, trainers by Kappa

Toby wears tee by Billionaire Boys Clubs, sweatshirt by Topman, trousers by Wooyoungmi, trainers by Fila

George wears tee by Gucci at Mr Porter, trousers by Blue Blue Japan at Matches Fashion

Toby wears vest by Kenzo , trousers by Versus Versace, trainers by Fila. George wears vest by AMI, shorts by McQ, socks by Sockshop, trainers by Fila

Toby wears his own necklace, cap by Balenciaga, vest by Lanvin, trousers by Versus Versace

George wears shirt by Diesel, sweatshirt by Topman, trousers by Stella McCartney

Toby wears his own necklace, shirt and jumper both  by McQ, trousers by Balenciaga. George wears shirt by Fendi, jumper by Acne at Matches Fashion, trousers by Lanvin

George wears jumper, trousers and trainers all by Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci

Photography: Bartek Smiggi

Fashion: Nick Byam

Grooming: Eliot McQueen

Models: George at Select Model Management and Toby at Established Models

Fashion assistants: Umar Sarwar