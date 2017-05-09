Here at Attitude we like to show you the newest and hottest models before anyone else.
In this exclusive editorial, shot by Bartek Szmigulski and styled by our junior fashion editor Nick Byam, brand new face Tyler Butt from Select Model Management sports some of this season’s best new sportswear from ASOS, Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci, Adidas and Balenciaga, which continue the trend for an ’80s and ’90s throwback twist.
Check out the shoot – and Tyler – in all their glory below:
Tyler wears coat by AMI, top and shorts by Adidas x Alexander Wang, boots by Bally
Tyler wears sweatshirt by ASOS, shirt by Off-White at Selfridges
Tyler wears all clothing and accessories by Balenciaga
Tyler wears top by Adidas x Alexander Wang, short by Raf Simons at Harvey Nichols, boots by Camper
Tyler wears vest by Fila, jeans by Levis
Tyler wears coat by Adidas x Alexander Wang, shirt and shorts by Comme des Garcons Shirt
Tyler wears all clothing and accessories by Balenciaga
Tyler wears all clothing and footwear by Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci
Tyler wears jumper by Iceberg, shorts by Diadora, cap by Nike at Mr Porter
Tyler wears jacket from Rokit Vintage
Tyler wears t-shirt by Adidas Originals, top (worn underneath) by Topman, shorts by ASOS, trainers by Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci
Grooming by Eliot McQueen using Mac Cosmetics and L’Oréal Professional
Fashion assisted by Umar Sarwar and Charlie Hongqi Shi