In this exclusive editorial, shot by Bartek Szmigulski and styled by our junior fashion editor Nick Byam, brand new face Tyler Butt from Select Model Management sports some of this season’s best new sportswear from ASOS, Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci, Adidas and Balenciaga, which continue the trend for an ’80s and ’90s throwback twist.

Tyler wears coat by AMI, top and shorts by Adidas x Alexander Wang, boots by Bally

Tyler wears sweatshirt by ASOS, shirt by Off-White at Selfridges

Tyler wears all clothing and accessories by Balenciaga

Tyler wears top by Adidas x Alexander Wang, short by Raf Simons at Harvey Nichols, boots by Camper

Tyler wears vest by Fila, jeans by Levis

Tyler wears coat by Adidas x Alexander Wang, shirt and shorts by Comme des Garcons Shirt

Tyler wears all clothing and footwear by Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci

Tyler wears jumper by Iceberg, shorts by Diadora, cap by Nike at Mr Porter

Tyler wears jacket from Rokit Vintage

Tyler wears t-shirt by Adidas Originals, top (worn underneath) by Topman, shorts by ASOS, trainers by Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci

Grooming by Eliot McQueen using Mac Cosmetics and L’Oréal Professional

Fashion assisted by Umar Sarwar and Charlie Hongqi Shi