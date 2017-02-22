Aged 21, Saar Maoz was kicked out of his community in Israel because he wasn’t ‘religious’. His family cut all ties with him so he fled to London.

During his time in ’90s London, his life crumbled around him. It was then that Saar found the London Gay Men’s Chorus, which gave is life new meaning.

Who’s Gonna Love Me Now? follows Saar 17 years later as he tries to contact his family in Israel to reconcile. It’s documentary film that celebrates love trumping hate, understanding the ignorance in cultures that traditionally view each other as extreme.

It isn’t just about Moaz’s life journey; it’s also about his family’s trek into understanding and accepting their son.