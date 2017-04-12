The clocks have gone forward, the beer gardens are beginning to fill up early, and Britain is buzzing with the knowledge that summer is right around the corner.

Naturally, that means our favourite time of the fashion year is almost upon – and when it comes to boys, beachwear and bold style choices, Attitude’s fashion department always have something special up their sleeve.

This month is no exception, as their Spring/Summer collections story takes them to the beach with captivating Slovakian model Miro Cech, who shows off the best of this season’s designers.

Photographed by Steeve Beckouet, and styled by Joseph Kocharian, you can see the full shoot in our April issue, which is still available to download here.

For now though, pour yourself something tropical, sit back, and let Miro do his thing…

Photography: Steeve Beckouet

Fashion: Joseph Kocahrian