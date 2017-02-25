US-based evangelical group, Anchored North, have been using Facebook to target LGBT people with online ads promoting gay ‘cures.’

According to Gay Star News, the group managed to use Facebook’s algorithm to reach LGBT adults who were interested in ‘Gay Pride’.

The ad quickly amassed more than 200,000 views though it was eventually removed.

The video stars Becket who identified as gay “early” and struggled through high school and college to accept his sexuality.

After graduating and moving to LA, Becket lived a “satisfying” and “fun” life while attending premieres and award shows such as the Grammys, Emmys and Oscars.

However he soon felt “empty and dead inside,” until he met two missionaries in a coffee shop who invited him to church where the Holy Spirit “flooded” him.

Many of the comments under the video slammed it with one person writing, “This is the kind of content that literally kills people.”

Another user wrote, “Wow, Facebook, f*ck you for suggesting a conversion therapy testimony on my news feed. F*g for LYFE!”

Speaking to Gay Star News, a Facebook spokesperson said: “This ad violates our advertising policies, and has been removed.”

Facebook’s advertising policies restrict against illegal content and must not contain discriminatory material based on sxual orientation or gender identity.

