Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Eliza Dushku has revealed that she wasn’t asked to be a part of the highly-publicised Buffy reunion photoshoot.

The cast of the show came together to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Buffy’s premiere for Entertainment Weekly and People magazine.

Responding to a fan’s question about her absence from the shoot, Dushku tweeted: “I was never a series regular cast member on btvs, sweeties=no invite. ”

Eliza played Faith on the show during the third season, and later returned in seasons 4 & 7. She remains a fan-favourite, and has appeared in the official comic continuation of the series.

Your ❤️’s will go on..! Faith/I was never a series regular cast member on btvs, sweeties=no invite. Cute n special reunion tho #ScoobyGang💋 https://t.co/vWNupEVuXL — Eliza Dushku (@elizadushku) March 30, 2017

She also worked with Buffy creator Joss Whedon on the short-lived sci-fi series Dollhouse, in which she played a woman who could be imprinted with any personality after having her mind wiped by an evil corporation.

Another notable absence from the reunion was Anthony Stewart Head, who played Buffy’s Watcher Giles on the show.

Anthony explained on Twitter that he’s currently starring in a play in London so he couldn’t make it, but he did make an appearance with an on-set portrait.

So sad I couldn’t join the reunion – wasn’t for lack of trying – literally coincided with the tech rehearsal of Love In Idleness. Bummer x — Anthony Stewart Head (@AnthonySHead) March 30, 2017

EW have worked hard to have my presence felt – in a portrait on set and an interview. Here’s to 20 years and a wonderful group of people x — Anthony Stewart Head (@AnthonySHead) March 30, 2017

The reunion was the first time the entire cast had been together for over a decade, and gave them a chance to look back at the show that made them household names.

