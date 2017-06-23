A new series of adverts for Pride in London features family members who want to apologise for rejecting their LGBT+ relatives.

The four adverts, which will be shown on Channel 4 in the run up to Pride in London on the weekend of July 8&9, each explore one of the identities in LGBT – lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender. One of the family members featured in the ads says: “You embarrassed me, and I wasn’t going to get beaten up because you decided to be a girl”, while a father says the day his child left after being rejected was the “worst day of my life”.

Each of the four stories has its own 30 second ad, with a 60 second version bringing them all together. A 90 second version of the advert will be shown in cinemas.

The campaign is part of Channel 4’s 50 Shades of Gay season marking the 50th anniversary of the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in England and Wales.

Iain Walters, deputy director and head of advertising and content at Pride in London, said: “We have come a long way in 50 years, yet we face daily reminders that the global battle for true equality is far from over, and rights hard won can be threatened, attacked and taken away.

“Standing together with Channel 4, we will send a powerful and positive symbol of acceptance, support and friendship.”

Attitude are giving readers the chance to win one of 10 pairs of tickets to a premiere screening of Rupert Everett’s 50 Shades of Gay at BFI Southbank in London.

In 50 Shades of Gay, Rupert Everett delivers his personal and frank take on the developments in gay life in Britain since the decriminalisation of homosexuality 50 years ago.

Rupert meets LGBT+ people of all ages and walks of life, from former royal butler Paul Burrell to the lesbian community of Hebden Bridge, and explores with them how the LGBT+ experience has changed on the journey towards the mainstream. Huge progress has been made – but has something of the edge and distinctiveness of the gay identity also been lost?

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with Everett himself, chaired by Attitude’s Editor-in-Chief Matt Cain.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the exclusive event, just tell us what has been your favourite gay moment of the last 50 years. Your moment can be from a film, a TV show, or a real life event.

Send Attitude your favourite moment to us on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #50YearsofFreedom.

Watch the 60-second version of the advert below:



