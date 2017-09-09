Another iconic character is making a return to Will & Grace.

Actor Bobby Cannavale, who played cop & Will’s partner Vince D’Angelo on the show, will be returning to the role when the series debuts later this month.

Debra Messing confirmed the exciting news on Instagram, telling fans: “It just gets better and better. ANOTHER fan fav from our little show of yesteryear. @bobby_cannavale is in the house!

She added: “Little bit of trivia- when we were both youngin’s in 1993 we lived across the hall from each other in NYC. #olllllddddddfriends @nbcwillandgrace

A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

Meanwhile, sadly it was revealed last month that Rosario won’t be returning to the series this time around.

Producer Max Mutchnick confirmed the news at a recent press event, telling reporters: “Shelley has decided to retire. It was with a heavy heart that she gave us that information and that we received it, but it is the way that it goes. It is a choice that she has made.

“We really wanted Shelley to be a part of this series, so we find ourselves having to figure that out moving forward. It was not an easy decision to make, but it’s one that she made.”

Another character who sadly won’t be returning for the show’s ninth season is Grace’s mother, Bobbi Adler, following the death of actress Debbie Reynolds in December last year.

Will & Grace premieres on September 28 on NBC in the US. There’s no word yet on a UK broadcaster.