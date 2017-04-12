Enjoy a delicious Pan-Asian banquet at Gilgamesh this Easter with the whole family.

It’s a perfect choice for Easter, with a three course set menu and special Easter cocktail.

Gilgamesh has been described as “A big, bold and visually stunning Babylonian-style palace right in the heart of London’s famous Camden Market.” Diners can experience premier quality cuisine, including delicious master crafted sushi and sashimi. You can dance the night away on Friday and Saturday evenings in the exclusive celebrity hot spot nightclub, Babylon. Babylon welcomes a well-dressed party crowd every Friday to kick start their weekend. Expect old skool, Commercial and RnB hits from some of London’s leading DJs.

Step inside the world-famous Gilgamesh and prepare to be amazed as you embark on a unique clubbing experience like no other. Elsewhere, Twisted Circus Saturdays displays a range of live acts throughout the night, such as human blockhead, bed of nails, wax and needle play, glass walks and more…

Gilgamesh is perfect for birthday celebrations, dancing, and nights out with close friends or even celebrity spotting. The likes of Olly Murs, Girls Aloud, Fearne Cotton, JLS, Emma Bunton, Ronnie Wood, Leigh Francis, Paris Hilton, Dynamo, Lisa Snowdon and The Prodigy are all among the welcomed clientele.

Make sure you’re there come Saturday night as the eclectic mix of Gilgamesh diners, VIPs and XclusiveTouch guests is guaranteed to make one hell of a party! For those seeking a little something outside of the West End, be sure to join this Friday & Saturday night party.