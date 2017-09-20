Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, was a hit with critics and fans alike when it arrived in cinemas earlier this year, and now it’s been released on DVD, fans are celebrating… by launching a petition.

Fans are calling for Warner Bros. and DC to officially make the Amazon hero bisexual in the upcoming film sequel.

Princess Diana’s sexuality has been hinted at in the DC comics after writer Greg Rucka introduced Kasia, a female lover Diana had left behind when she entered Man’s World.

Speaking to Comicosity about Diana’s home on the island of Themyscira, Rucka said: “You’re supposed to be able to live happily. You’re supposed to be able – in a context where one can live happily, and part of what an individual needs for that happiness is to have a partner – to have a fulfilling, romantic and sexual relationship. And the only options are women.”

He adds, “But an Amazon doesn’t look at another Amazon and say, ‘You’re gay.’ They don’t. The concept doesn’t exist.”

He then confirmed that Diana has been in love and had previous relationships with women before stating that she is “always open” and has “room for everybody.”

LGBT activist Gianna Collier-Pitts launched the petition on Change.org on Monday (September 18) asking why it’s “so hard” to translate Diana’s sexuality onscreen.

In the petition, Collier-Pitts states that bisexual people are often depicted as “greedy, dishonest and confused” and that they’re also “oversexualized and underrepresented.”

Collier-Pitts claims that confirming Wonder Woman’s sexuality in the film would “solidify her place as a true role model for women of all ages and identities.”

The sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman is scheduled for a December 2019 release with Patty Jenkins set to direct.

