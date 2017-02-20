Fans have slammed the BBC’s Let It Shine after all references to LGBT people were removed from a performance of Lady Gaga’s gay rights anthem ‘Born This Way’ over the weekend.

Saturday night’s episode of the musical singing competition saw boyband Iron Sun take on the iconic track, and despite the performance running at a full three minutes in length, fans were left confused and angry after lyrics about racial and sexual equality were omitted from the prime-time reality show.

Viewers took to social media to criticise the BBC for butchering the song’s central message:

So the BBC edited Born This Way for #letitshine so it didn’t mention any LGBT references. Surely that’s the whole message of the song? — Jordan (@Jord_an1) February 18, 2017

No matter straight, straight or straight, straight or cisgender life, I’m on that right track baby, I was Born This Way, hey! #LetItShine — david chipakupaku (@DavidChippa) February 19, 2017

#letitshine how can you sing born this way without mentioning anything about equality and diversity ??? It’s the point of the song — David (@davidsmunday) February 18, 2017

mayb ‘Iron Sun’ got kicked out of let it shine because they decided to cover their fragile masculinity by doctoring ‘Born This Way’ @BBCOne — adam (@adrbrts) February 19, 2017

The lyrics that failed to make the cut on Saturday night are:

Don’t be a drag, just be a queen

Whether you’re broke or evergreen

You’re black, white, beige, chola descent

You’re Lebanese, you’re orient

Whether life’s disabilities

Left you outcast, bullied, or teased

Rejoice and love yourself today

’Cause baby you were born this way

No matter gay, straight, or bi,

Lesbian, transgendered life,

I’m on the right track baby,

I was born to survive.

No matter black, white or beige

Chola or orient made,

I’m on the right track baby,

I was born to be brave.

The omission did nothing for Iron Sun’s chances, as the boyband were voted off the BBC One competition later that night.

Responding to the controversy, a spokesperson for the BBC told Radio Times: “All songs featured on the show were cut for time only.”

You can watch the full performance here:

More stories:

Colton Haynes shares cute-as-hell bedroom snap with new boyfriend

Inspiring story of forbidden love discovered in Word War Two letters between two men