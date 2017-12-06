Viktor & Rolf has been honoured with the Style Award, supported by McLaren, at the Winq Men of the Year Awards, in association with United Airlines

The leading Dutch fashion house’s founders, Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren, were presented with the award by Bad Education star LaytonWilliams at the glitzy ceremony at Rosewood London on Wednesday (December 6).

The famous duo have always sought to challenge preconceptions of fashion and art and 2018 will mark 25 years since the pair first started working together.

They open up about sexuality and work in an in-depth interview for the Winter issue of Winq, in shops tomorrow (December 6).

Asked whether his sexuality has played a role in his career over the last 25 years, Viktor explains: “The first eighteen years I was of course aware of homosexuality, but not in my immediate environment. Later I went to art school, and suddenly it was entirely normal. That was a shock, but it soon felt like a warm welcome.”

He continues: “That has been a huge influence on everything I’ve done.”

Rolf adds: “When you’re growing up, there are all sorts of questions you ask yourself, and one of those is why you’re different.”

“I don’t know if I would have been that way if I was heterosexual, when everything around you is always heterosexual.”

