Italian fashion legend Carla Fendi has died at the age of 79.

The designer, who along with sisters Paola, Anna, Franca and Alda transformed her parents’ small leather shop in Rome, into a global fashion brand passed away in the Italian capital on Monday (June 19) following a long illness.

The Fendi company confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday (June 20), with a representative releasing a statement on behalf of the family.

The statement paid tribute to a woman who “was for all of us a source of inspiration and an example of dedication, work culture and sensibility for beauty.

“She will accompany us forever.”

We honor our dear Carla, whose loss deeply affects us all. pic.twitter.com/qRMIfcVXs7 — Fendi (@Fendi) June 20, 2017

The company later shared a picture of Fendi on social media, saying the loss of its former president “deeply affects us all”.

According to Associate Press, Fendi’s funeral will take place be Thursday at the Chiesa degli Artisti in Piazza del Popolo in Rome.

