The FDA has just approved a generic Truvada drug.

The drug is used as a component of HIV treatment for those who are living with the disease, and also includes pre-exposure prophlyaxis (PrEP) for those trying to reduce the risk of contracting it.

It’s a hugely important move, because generic drugs are cheaper than their brand name counterparts, meaning the medication will become more accessible to those who are on lower incomes or living without insurance.

In an interview with Poz, Jeffrey S. Murray, MD, MPH, deputy director of the Division of Anti-Viral Products at the FDA, said: “Yes, the first generic for Truvada has been approved and will now be available in the U.S.

“Usually, it takes several generics before full cost-savings potential is reached though. Hopefully, this will help to expand PrEP availability for many,” he added.