There are growing concerns about a series of disappearances in Toronto’s gay district.

Since 2010, at least five gay men known to the community have gone missing in mysterious circumstances, and have yet to be found by police.

According to reports, a number of those missing were last seen leaving local clubs in the early hours of the morning.

“These people going missing are customers that support out community. It’s concerned and reminds us all that we need to take precautions,” a concerned citizen told Global News.

“We all see the links. They’re all gay men in their 40s, and it’s frightening because it could be someone in our community.”

Just two weeks ago, 49-year-old Andrew Kinsman became the latest man to vanish, and friends and colleagues have claimed the behaviour is completely “out of character”. Police have confirmed they are treating his disappearance as suspicious.

“Investigators are aware of the similarities, but there aren’t enough facts to connect the cases,” said Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, adding there are no leads on the whereabouts of Kinsman.

In September 2010, Skanda Navaratnam was reported missing after leaving a gay bar with an unknown male. A few months later, Abdulbasir Faizi was reported missing, and his car was later found on Moore Ave. in Toronto.

Then in October 2012, Majeed Hamid Kayhan,was reported missing to police and has yet to be found.

Earlier this year, ‘Grindr’ serial killer Stephen Port was found guilty of the murders of Gabriel Kovari, Jack Taylor, Daniel Witworth and Anthony Walgate.

Despite concerns being raised by members of the community, police failed to link the killings until the discovery of fourth victim Jack Taylor’s body in September 2015.

Scotland Yard later revealed that 17 of its officers are the subject of an Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) investigation into their initial handling of the killings.