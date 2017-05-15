Every great show seems to be coming back in some form. The X-Files is returning for a second reunion season, and Will & Grace is airing 12 new episodes later this year. So what’s next?

Desperate Housewives?! Maybe, if you believe Felicity Huffman.

It’s been five years since Desperate Housewives ended. Running from 2004-2012, the glitzy primetime soap filled the void of camp brilliance that was left when shows like Dallas and Dynasty disappeared from TV schedules. With mysterious deaths, pill addictions, and infidelity the norm on the show, we could not get enough of it.

Tweeting her thanks to the show’s fans yesterday (May 14), Felicity Huffman, who played Lynette Scavo on the series, wrote: “What a wonderful 8 years that was. Shall we do a reunion?”

Erm, YES! Huffman even suggested a title for the reunion, and Desperate Old Dames needs to happen immediately.

It’s been 5 years?! Love all the #DesperateHousewives fans! What a wonderful 8 years that was. Shall we do a reunion? “Desperate Old Dames”? pic.twitter.com/KzpArIlCHB — Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) May 14, 2017

As much as we’d love to take a trip back to Wisteria Lane, we’re not going to hold our breath on this one. After all, it doesn’t seem like the ladies are particularly cool with one another. The other ladies famously left Teri Hatcher’s name off a farewell gift to the show’s crew when filming ended – and Eva Longoria later described Hatcher as a ‘loner’ on set.

We can still dream though, right?

Desperate Housewives star Charlie Carver is on the cover of the June issue of Attitude, and is number 1 on our list of the 100 most eligible gay bachelors in the world.

In Attitude’s June issue – available to download and in shops now – Charlie opens up about the first man to break his heart, the reality of being gay actor in Hollywood, and his relationships with identical twin brother Max and the pair’s late gay father, who the 28-year-old credits with helping him to come to terms with his own sexuality.

More stories:

Gay sex is now banned in fewer countries, but anti-gay violence is still common

Is Avril Lavigne dead? New conspiracy theory claims she’s been replaced by a lookalike

