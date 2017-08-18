Fifth Harmony have become embroiled in a Twitter feud with a well-known celebrity journalist.

The Down singers, who are preparing to release their new album next week, sat down for an interview – listen to it in full here – with The Sun journalist and Good Morning Britain star Dan Wootton this week.

Everything was going swimmingly, until Wootton probed the girls about former bandmate Camila Cabello’s shock exit last year.

When she left the group, Cabello suggested that she had been made to feel uncomfortable about sexualising herself within the group.

“We know how empowered we feel, and we know who we are. We know how our choreography makes us feel,” responded Lauren.

Normani then added: “I feel really confident.”

Pushing to talk more about Cabello, Wootton continued: “Do you think though that one day you guys will be able to be friends again?”

After a some awkward silence, Lauren responded: “Like, what is this? We want to talk about our music, we don’t want to be shady”.

After a brief back and forth between the band and Wooten, their publicist decided to intervene.

“We’ve got to talk about music,” she said. “If the rest of the questions are still going to be about something that isn’t related to the new music, we’re gonna run out of time,” the publicist told him.

However, thankfully Wooten and 5H put their differences aside and they ended the interview amicably.

“You know me, I’m always going to put the questions forward” said Wootton

Lauren responded: “Well thanks for working with us on the fact we wanted to move forward, we appreciate that”.

Watch the video for the band’s new single below: