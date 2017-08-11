Fifth Harmony have unveiled the music video for the new track Angel.

The Work From Home singers, who recently released breezy summer anthem Down, have unveiled the new track as a treat for fans ahead of the release of their third album later this month.

Ally, Normani, Dinah and Lauren have gone from strength-to-strength over the past year, and their new album looks set to deliver everything we wanted from them and more.

Angel, a throbbing urban mid-tempo, sees the talented band trying a new sound, and obviously they pull it off with ease.

If you want from the band then you’ve not got long to wait, because they were recently announced as performers at this year’s MTV VMAs, where they’re also nominated for two major awards.

Angel is out now to buy and stream, while the band’s self-titled album will be released August 25th around the world.

Watch the video for Angel below: