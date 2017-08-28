Shade was thrown at Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles – thrown about 10-feet off the stage in fact.

Yep, Fifth Harmony ensured they hoovered up a good portion of Monday morning’s headlines after making a not-so-subtle dig at former bandmember Camila Cabello, who quit the group last December after reports of internal acrimony.

The group’s four remaining members, Lauren, Ally, Normani and Dinah, took to the stage last night to perform tracks ‘Down’ and ‘Angel’ from their newly-released third studio album, but fans were left confused when a fifth figure seemed to appear on stage with them.

However, the fifth member of the group was quickly revealed to be a mannequin that was unceremoniously blasted off stage as the girls began performing.

Talk about a send-off.

The stunt, which comes just days after the group refused to talk about Cabello’s exit from the group in a car-crash interview with The Sun’s Dan Wootton, is unlikely to lessen the chatter around the internal tensions that led to the ‘Crying in the Club’ singer’s departure.

The VMAs saw plenty of other action as Kendrick Lamar was crowned with big winner of the night, taking home taking home six prizes, including the coveted ‘Video of the Year’ award for ‘HUMBLE’.

Hosted by Katy Perry, the politically charged show also saw transgender military personnel attended days after US President Donald Trump signed a directive to ban them from serving in the armed forces.

However, despite all the onstage drama, the night’s real winner may have been Taylor Swift, who managed to overshadow the whole ceremony without even being in the room after dropping her eagerly-anticipated video for new single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.

Check out the full list of winners from Sunday night’s VMAs below:

Song of Summer

Lil Uzi Vert – “XO Tour Llif3” – WINNER

Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, Feat. Justin Bieber – “Despacito (Remix)”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Shawn Mendes – “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back”

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Camila Cabello Feat. Quavo – “OMG”

Fifth Harmony Feat. Gucci Mane – “Down”

Video of the Year

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” – WINNER

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

Artist of the Year

Ed Sheeran – WINNER

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Best New Artist

Khalid – WINNER

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Best Collaboration

Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” – WINNER

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels”

Best Pop

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”

Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”

Best Hip Hop

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” – WINNER

Big Sean – “Bounce Back”

Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”

Best Dance

Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay” – WINNER

Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”

Calvin Harris – “My Way”

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water”

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone”

Best Rock

Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul”

Coldplay – “A Head Full of Dreams”

Fall Out Boy – “Young And Menace”

Green Day – “Bang Bang”

Foo Fighters – “Run”

Best Fight Against the System

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan”

The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”

Big Sean – “Light”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”

John Legend – “Surefire”

Best Cinematography;

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” – WINNER

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder”

Ed Sheeran – “Castle On The Hill”

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – “Nobody Speak”

Halsey – “Now or Never”

Best Direction

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” – WINNER

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

Best Art Direction

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” – WINNER

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records)

Best Visual Effects

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” – WINNER

A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation”

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy”

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”

Best Choreography

Kanye West – “Fade” – WINNER

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side To Side”

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Sia – “The Greatest”

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”

Best Editing

Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean” – WINNER

Future – “Mask Off”

Lorde – “Green Light”

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Pink

