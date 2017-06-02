Fifth Harmony are back with their brand new single.

It’s been a rough year for the girls, who become embroiled in drama when Camila Cabello stunned fans and quit the band just months after they had their biggest hit to date, Work From Home.

But while many thought they might split, the girls rightfully stayed together and have been hard at work on the follow-up to their album 7/27.

To kick off their new campaign, the talented group have unveiled Down – a light, breezy R&B track that immediately seems destined to reach summer smash status.

Give it a listen below:

Does their first single without Camila reach the heights it needed too? Let us know know on social media.