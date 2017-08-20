Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui had admitted that she ‘doesn’t know’ where she’d place herself on the spectrum of sexuality.

In an interview with The Sun’s Dan Wootton earlier this week, Jauregui revealed that she falls in love with ‘souls’ rather than individual people.

“I think we’re all on a spectrum,” she told Wootton in an interview that made headlines for an awkward conversation about former group member Camila Cabello. “There’s a spectrum of sexuality. There’s straight people, super gay people, and everyone in-between. I don’t know where I’d put myself. I fall in love with souls. I’m everywhere on the spectrum in my opinion.”

Jauregui came out as bisexual last year in an open letter to supporters of Donald Trump. Identifying herself as a “bisexual Cuban-American”, she wrote: “To every single Trump supporter trying to say that voting for Trump does not mean that you are racist, homophobic, sexist, xenophobic, assholes… that you just like the way he didn’t really care what people thought and just said whatever he wanted… that he wasn’t a politician, so he wasn’t part of the establishment and didn’t have corrupt money backing him.

“This is for you: Your words are worthless, because your actions have led to the single-handed destruction of all the progress we’ve made socially as a nation. You have, with your pure ignorance and refusal to understand the way the government and the world works, allowed a power-hungry business tycoon to take over the United States of America. ‘The land of the free, the home of the brave, under God, indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for ALL.'”

Earlier this week, Celebrity Big Brother housemate Sarah Harding branded Fifth Harmony ‘slutty’ for their taste in on-stage outfits. Harding was quickly criticised by the group’s fans on social media, with one writing “So sad that it’s 2017 and we still have women slutshaming other women for what they wear.”

