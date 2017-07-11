Jamie Dornan’s sent social media into meltdown yet again.

For his latest venture, The Fifty Shades of Grey star has teamed up with Discover Northern Island to promote tourism in his home country. Totally innocent right? Just wait for it.

He posed for a windy snap on the edge of a cliff, which the company shared on their official Twitter page, but it wasn’t the breathtaking view behind the actor that caught people’s attention.

Take a look below:

Yeah, we spotted it too.

Take a closer look:

Ye like at do ye? pic.twitter.com/swo1Dnkxv8 — jon bovi (@Johnbradley123) July 6, 2017

But don’t get your hopes up, it’s not what you think.

It turns out Jamie was promoting the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open golf tournament, and was apparently dabbling in a game himself when the picture was snapped.

Is it just a golf ball? While our minds are saying yes, our hearts are definitely saying no.