From left to right: 'Fire Island' cast members Justin, Patrick, Khasan, Jorge, Brandon and Cheyenne.

After hitting the headlines and dividing viewers with gay match-matching series Finding Prince Charming last year, US network Logo is back with another drama-filled reality TV series that’ll either have hooked or hatin’ over the coming months.

Premiering this spring, Fire Island is set to follow the exploits of six young gay men – Justin, Patrick, Khasan, Jorge, Brandon and Cheyenne – as they spend a summer together living in a beach house in the New York state gay mecca.

Those exploits, as you might expect, include a whole lot of boozing, bonking and bust-ups, in what pretty much looks like the gay Geordie Shore we’ve been waiting for – or not, as the case may be.

Either way, it’s gonna get everyone talking…

Fire Island will premiere in the US on Logo this spring.

More stories:

Former porn star reveals industry stigma around doing both gay and straight porn

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell comes out as he reveals he’s set to marry boyfriend