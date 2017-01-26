We might be less than four weeks into 2017, but we’re already looking forward to this year’s Pride season with the first lineup announcement for Manchester Pride’s The Big Weekend this summer, which includes two X Factor stars and a former Spice Girl.

Yep, Sporty herself, Mel C, will be taking to the stage in Manchester over the weekend of August 25-28, along with ‘So Good’-singing X Factor 2015 winner Louisa Johnson and last year’s flamboyant Finnish runner-up, Saara Aalto.

Away from the main stage, TV presenter Gok Wan and Shaun J Wright (Hercules And The Love Affair) are set to get the crowds going with sets at the Gaydio Dance Arena, with the promise that will try his hand at being a “90’s deep house and reggae DJ.”

Well, it is Pride we suppose.

The Manchester Pride Festival, which comprises The Manchester Pride Parade, The Big Weekend and The Candlelit Vigil, will this year take place between Friday 25 to Monday 28 August.

Expectations will be high after the success of last year’s event, which raised a record breaking £149,000 and saw appearances from everyone from Will Young and Fleur East to MNEK and Groove Armada.

Pre-registration for The Big Weekend 2017 is open now, and if you sign up before midnight on midnight Thursday 26th January you’ll will be entered into a draw to win a three night trip to San Francisco Pride. You’ll no have to excuse us while we go and do that ourselves.

For more information visit manchesterpride.com.

