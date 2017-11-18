If there’s one thing we love, it’s the male form in all its, well, forms. And thanks to a brand new zine celebrating the best of the male body beautiful, our weekend just got off to a hella good start.

The Daddy Issues zine is a new collaboration between photographer Christopher Sherman Pure for Men and the team behind the eponymous queer East London club night, which now boast monthly events in both Los Angeles and Madrid.

The full 52-page NSFW pocket-size zine is a limited edition, collectible ode to the beauty of a diverse range of men. Proving sexy comes in all shapes and sizes and colours, Daddy Issues say their mission is to create a party which is all about inclusion, zero intimidation, and good music.

Consider us sold.

Check out some of the highlights from Daddy Issues below and grab the full ‘hard’ copy here.

