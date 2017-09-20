The legendary Dieux du Stade calendar is back for another year.

The Dieux du Stade (that’s ‘Gods of the Stadium’ to you and me) boys are back with a brand new teaser for their upcoming 2018 calendar.

This year there’s a 70s disco theme to the calendar, so we’re going to see a lot of mirror-studded rugby balls covering up, ahem, other types of balls.

Expect more to be unveiled in the coming weeks – and we’ll obviously keep you updated.

Take a look below:

For more information and to pre-order, you can visit dieudustade.com.