With less than a month to go until the premiere of Ryan Murphy’s fierce new anthology series Feud hits US screens, we’ve got our first proper look at the deliciously camp show’s premise in the form of its first full-length trailer.

Starring Jessica Lange (American Horror Story) and Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise), Feud chronicles the bitter rivalry between iconic actresses Bette Davis (Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Lange) which began during the height of their Hollywood success in the 1930s and ’40s.

The pair’s fearsome feud continued for decades, when they were brought together to star in the 1962 classic film, Whatever Happened To Baby Jane?, which only served to heighten the drama when Davis was nominated for an Oscar and Crawford wasn’t.

Opening with an introduction by Catherine Zeta Jones as British-Americana actress Olivia Mary de Havilland, Feud’s first trailer shows Davis and Crawford coming together for the filming of the motion picture, which begins Sarandon’s Davis putting out a cigarette on Crawford’s dressing room door. Naturally, things only go downhill from there…

The show’s first teaser images and full title sequence have already been unveiled, teasing many of the drama-filled scenes that are set to unfold over the show’s run – and one thing’s for sure, it’s going to be a wild ride.

Feud hits US screens on 5 March at 10 pm ET/PT on FX. Check out the trailer below:

