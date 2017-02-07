As if performing in front of an estimated US TV audience of 110 million people at Sunday’s Super Bowl show wasn’t enough for one week, Lady Gaga has added another career-defining television appearance to her CV: RuPaul’s Drag Race guest judge.

Yep, Mother Monster has been confirmed for the season premiere of the Logo’s latest drag extravaganza, which was announced last week along with the 13 queens who’ll be vying to be named America’s Next Drag Superstar this time around.

Gaga announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday evening (February 6), sending gay men around the world into overdrive as she shared a clip from her debut appearance on TV’s most fabulous reality show.

“The time has come! I’m joining the girls on the season premiere of @RuPaulsDragRace!”, the singerrote, before hashtagging her iconic ‘Born This Way’ refrain: “#DontBeADrag #JustBeAQueen”.

As the kids would say these days, we are ‘shook’.

# DontBeADrag # JustBeAQueen

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 is set to premiere on Logo this spring.

