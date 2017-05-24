We have been treated to a first look at Penelope Cruz in the upcoming series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Penelope will portray the iconic designer Donatella Versace, who took over her brother’s position at the fashion house after he was murdered by the serial killer Andrew Cunanan in 1997.

The Ryan Murphy-produced series is currently filming, and will hit screens in 2018, following the success of The People vs O.J. Simpson and the upcoming season based on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

From the look of the image released by Entertainment Weekly, Penelope has transformed for the role – ditching her dark hair for Donatella’s trademark platinum blonde.

Lady Gaga was previously rumoured to be playing the part, after she impressed audiences with her performance on American Horror Story during its fifth season.

Glee actor Darren Criss is set to play killer Cunanan, who murdered at least five people in 1997 before being apprehended. Versace was his final victim. Ricky Martin will also appear on the show in an unconfirmed role.

This is our second look at the series. Series creator Ryan Murphy recently teased the show’s return on Instagram after pictures of Darren Criss in a Speedo appeared online.

Do The Hustle. @darrencriss and @maxgreenfield on the set of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 5, 2017 at 7:25am PDT



The image Murphy shared shows Criss and Max Greenfield on set with the caption “Do The Hustle”, possibly referring to Greenfield’s rumoured role as a gay hustler.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story will debut on FX in 2018.

