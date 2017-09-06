The Freddie Mercury biopic is on the way – and we’ve finally got a first look at Rami Malek as the man himself.

The Mr Robot star will be taking on the role of the Queen frontman for the upcoming (and long-awaited) film Bohemian Rhapsody, which commenced filming earlier this summer.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly about the first time he was transformed into Mercury, Rami said: “When you’re able to open your eyes and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror, it’s a very affirming moment.”

The 36-year-old also dropped some hints about who will be providing Freddie’s iconic vocals. “We’re going to use Freddie as much as possible and use myself as much as possible,” Malek explained. “I’m in Abbey Road [Studios] right now, if that should say anything to you. I’m not working on my acting.”

Malek’s role was Mercury, who passed away in 1991 at the age of 45, was confirmed earlier this year. Malek told Jimmy Fallon last month that the role has left him terrified.

At the time of the film’s announcement, Queen Members Roger Taylor and Brian May said that Malek was a ‘perfect fit’ to play the openly gay frontman. “Who could imagine a more perfect fit than this brilliant actor? At this stage you probably know him best for TV’s Mr Robot.” Taylor and May wrote.

“Rami has great presence and he’s utterly dedicated to the project. He’s completely living and breathing Freddie already, which is wonderful.”

A biopic of Mercury was in development hell for years. Sasha Baron Cohen was initially thought to be starring in the film, but the project fell apart following creative differences.

