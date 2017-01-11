With exactly three months to go until opening night, the producers of the London revival of Angels in America have provided us with our first look a the A-list cast who’ll be treading the boards at the National Theatre each night.

Looking’s Russell Tovey and The Amazing Spider-Man’s Andrew Garfield lead the cast of the eagerly-anticipated revival of Tony Kushner’s two-part Aids epic, which had its UK premiere at the same theatre in 1992 and has gone on to be regarded as one of the best plays of the modern era, as well as a seminal piece about homosexuality at the end of the 20th century.

The new production will be directed by Olivier and Tony award-winner Marianne Elliott, who has previously been at the helm of mammoth West End shows including The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and War Horse.

Andrew Garfield – who hit the headlines earlier this week after sharing a cheeky kiss with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds at the Golden Globes – will play the lead role of Prior Walter, a man suffering from AIDS who believes he is a prophet.

Russell Tovey, best known for his roles in Looking and The Pass, will play Joe Pitt, a closeted Mormon Republican, while Denise Gough, who won an Olivier Award in 2016 for her breakthrough performance in Peoples, Places, Things, will play his long-suffering, mentally-unstable wife Harper.

“The excitement and pride I feel as I embark on rehearsals for this epic play and this majestic production is palpable,” Tovey said in a statement.

“I am so incredibly excited to be back at the NT after nearly ten years away with this historic and vitally important piece of theatre at a time when it has never seemed more relevant.

“I cannot wait to explore the tormented world of Joe Pitt and those tortured souls around him.”

Set in the 1980s at the height of the Aids epidemic, Angels in America charts the lives of a group of New Yorkers and is split into two separately presentable plays entitled Millennium Approaches and Perestroika.

The play was notably turned into a critically-acclaimed HBO miniseries starring Al Pacino and Merly Streep in 2003, which went on to win a then-record haul of 11 Emmy Awards.

Angels in America is at the National Theatre from April 11, and booking opens at 8.30am on Friday 20 January. The show will also be broadcast to by NT Live to cinemas around the UK and internationally.

