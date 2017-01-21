Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange are set to star as bitter rivals Bette Davis and Joan Crawford in Ryan Murphy’s new anthology series Feud.

The two award-winning actresses landed the cover of Entertainment Weekly, posing as their upcoming characters.

According to NewNowNext, the series will chronicle the rivalry between the pair during the height of their success in the 1930s and 40s.

Your exclusive first look at Ryan Murphy’s addictive series starring @SusanSarandon & Jessica Lange is here! https://t.co/IFbGrajPG8 #FeudFX pic.twitter.com/d7Bmd7HSwJ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 19, 2017

Their ongoing, bitter feud continued through to the 60s when they co-starred in the 1962 classic film, Whatever Happened To Baby Jane?

The movie was a huge hit but the drama heightened when Davis was nominated for an Oscar and Crawford wasn’t.

Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon will be joined by Alfred Molina, Sarah Paulson, Catherine Zeta Jones and Stanley Tucci.

Feud premiers March 5 on FX, watch a teaser for the show below:

Their rivalry was legendary. FEUD: Bette and Joan, starring Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon. FX’s new series from Ryan Murphy premieres 3/5 pic.twitter.com/nTbS1CcLPh — Feud (@FeudFX) January 19, 2017

