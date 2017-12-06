Lord John Browne has been honoured with the Business Award at the Winq Men of the Year Awards, in association with United Airlines.

The former BP chief executive, 69, was presented with the award by TV presenter Mary Portas at the glitzy ceremony at Rosewood London on Wednesday (December 6).

Browne, who remains the only out gay man ever to lead a FTSE 100 company, was lauded for engineering a merger with rival energy company Amoco and gaining access to Russian oil reserves with the creation of TNK-BP.

He was also praised for increasing BP’s interest in renewable energy sources and has been a cross-bench member of the House of Lords since 2001.

Browne has also published a series of memoirs including Beyond Business in February 2010 and Seven Elements That Changed The World. His 2014 memoir The Glass Closet: Why Coming Out Is Good Business discussed the risks and rewards of coming out in business.

Read more about Winq’s Men of the Year in the bumper 212-page Winter issue. Buy in print, subscribe or download now.