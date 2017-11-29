The first trailer for gay drama Love, Simon has been unveiled.

It marks one of the first major studio coming out stories to be aimed specifically at a teen audience, and follow’s on in the footsteps from this year’s Oscar winner Moonlight.

Based on the book Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, the film tells the story of closeted teen Simon (Nick Robinson), who falls in love with an anonymous classmate online while trying desperately to keep his secret from his family and friends.

Directed by Greg Berlanti (Dawson’s Creek, Brothers & Sisters), the film also stars Dallas Buyers Club and 13 Going On 30 actress Jennifer Garner as Simon’s mother.

Watch the trailer below:

Love, Simon hits cinemas on March 16, 2018