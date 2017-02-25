At the age of nine, Joe Maldonado has already experienced transgender discrimination after he was kicked out of Cub Scout Pack 87 in New Jersey after parents complained about him being transgender.

Earlier this month, Maldonado managed to persuade the Boy Scouts of America to allow transgender boys and became the first trans boy to officially be a member of the Boy Scouts.

Just this week, the nine-year-old made an appearance on MSNBC alongside his mother, Kristie, where he was interviewed about Donald Trump’s recent move in revoking protections for transgender students.

According to Gay Star News, when asked about Trump reversing the guidelines, Joe said: “I think it’s wrong.”

“I think it’s ridiculous. This is just, oh my gosh, this is ridiculous. Because it doesn’t matter of your gender. It matters how you feel, not your gender.”

Transgender cub scout Joe Maldonado on protecting trans students: “It doesn’t matter of your gender. It matters how you feel.” pic.twitter.com/D0ygRPPx70 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 24, 2017

When the reporter asked what he would think about having to go to the girls’ bathroom, his mother jumped in, stating he had already experienced it.

“It was just weird,” she states before explaining that the girls in the restroom didn’t take it easy either as they told him “this is the girls’ bathroom.”

