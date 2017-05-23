The first victim of last night’s fatal terror attack in Manchester has been named.

Georgine Callander, 18, was one of 22 people killed along with a suicide bomber who set off an explosive device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night (May 22).

The teenager, from Tarleton in Lancashire, was a huge fan of the US pop star, and was pictured meeting her idol two years ago.

She expressed her excitement for Monday’s concert in a tweet posted over the weekend, writing to Grande in a tweet: “SO EXCITED TO SEE YOU TOMORROW.”

According to the London Evening Standard, friends say Georgina was rushed to hospital following the blast in the foyer of Manchester’s MEN Arena, before succumbing to her injuries with her mother at her bedside.

Paying tribute to the “kind and loving” student, a friend said: “She was always very open, would talk to everyone. She was so nice. It does not feel real. I just pray for her family.”

As well as being a fan of Ariana Grande, Georgina was also a devoted fan of US fairytale series Once Upon a Time, and often shared pictures of herself meeting cast members at fan events.

Show star Sean Maguire, who previously starred in the series as Robin Hood, was among those to pay tribute to the “young and sweet” girl as he revealed he had met her only last month.

“Just met this girl in April.She was so young & sweet.She was killed last night Manchester.My love to her and all the families of the victims,” the 41-year-old wrote.

Meanwhile Grande, who was not hurt in the attack, said she didn’t “have words” to express her horror at news of casualties, which included children.

The 23-year-old star, who has suspended the remaining dates of her ‘Dangerous Woman Tour’, wrote on Twitter: “broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.”

59 people injured in the attack are currently being treated at eight hospitals across Manchester, some for life-threatening injuries.

Many people remain missing, with families reporting that they are unable to get in touch with their loved ones. An emergency helpline has been set up at 0161 856 9400.