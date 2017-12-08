Robbie Rogers and Greg Berlanti have tied the knot in a stunning wedding ceremony.

Football star Rogers, 30, wed film producer Berlanti, 45, in Malubi, California last Saturday (December 2) as the couple’s 21-month-old son Caleb watched on.

Announcing the news on Instagram on Thursday (December 7), former LA GAlaxy star Rogers, who annoucned his retirement from the sport last month, wrote: “Still recovering from the most emotional beautiful day, exceeding any dream I ever had.

“To marry the man I love in front of all of my loved one’s was not something I grew up thinking would ever happen.

Still recovering from the most emotional beautiful day, exceeding any dream I ever had. To marry the man I love in front of all of my loved one’s was not something I grew up thinking would ever happen. Thank you to the men and women who made this day possible. Also thank you @hanaasano for capturing this picture, convincing Caleb to smile at the camera this long was impressive 😉 A post shared by Robbie Rogers (@robbierogers) on Dec 6, 2017 at 3:43pm PST

“Thank you to the men and women who made this day possible.”

Berlanti also thanked friends, family and equal marriage campaigners as he shared his own picture from the big day, featuring himself and Rogers smiling widely as they carried Caleb between them, who himself was clutching a Thomas the Tank engine toy.

“From our wedding last Saturday. Thank you to the friends and family that inspired and encouraged us and those the witnessed the sometimes weepy but wonderful celebration,” Berlanti wrote in the caption alongside the heartwarming image.

From our wedding last Saturday. Thank you to the friends and family that inspired and encouraged us and those the witnessed the sometimes weepy but wonderful celebration. Thank you to the women and men that made this a legal reality. Thank you to those who have reached out with warm wishes. Here we are with the real star of the wedding and “Gordon” his fav supporting actor from Thomas the Train. A post shared by Greg Berlanti (@gberlanti) on Dec 7, 2017 at 9:19pm PST

“Thank you to the women and men that made this a legal reality. Thank you to those who have reached out with warm wishes.”

In a sweet reference to Caleb, he added: “Here we are with the real star of the wedding and “Gordon” his fav supporting actor from Thomas the Train.”

Rogers met Berlanti, a producer on hit superhero dramas Arrow and The Flash, in 2014. The couple welcomed their son Caleb, who was born via surrogate, to the world in February 2016, before announcing their engagement on New Year’s Day this year.

