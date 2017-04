He rose to fame on America’s Next Top Model and he’s built up a huge social media following since.

During an appearance on MTV show ‘Spring Break with Granddad’, Dustin decided to get himself a spray tan – so obviously he ditched all his clothes in the process.

He ended up jiggling his bum at a totally unaware grandma, and then put a sock on his manhood so he didn’t end up flashing her too. What a gent.

Check him out below:



