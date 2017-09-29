Macklemore has faced some criticism after revealing his plans to sing his equal marriage song ‘Same Love’ at the National Rugby League Grand Final.

Some rugby fans opposed the idea, and former rugby player Tony Wall launched a petition to ban the song from being played.

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott supported the petition, stating that “Footy fans shouldn’t be subjected to a politicised grand final. Sport is sport!”

Now, Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has joined in on the debate, stating he wants another song to be performed alongside Macklemore’s, SBS reports.

The politician, who’s been suggested as the future leader of the Liberal Party, said he doesn’t think Australian parents taking to their children to the show want “political messages down their throat.”

He claimed he was into free speech and that two songs should be played “one for gay marriage and one against gay marriage.”

However, Australia’s current Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, defended Macklemore’s decision to perform the song, saying: “It’s a question of respecting the artist.”

‘Same Love’ in support of equal marriage and LGBT rights, has since shot to number one on the Australian charts.

Macklemore took to Twitter to celebrate the song’s rise this week, writing: “Yesterday someone started a petition in Australia to ban me from playing ‘Same Love’ at the #NRLGF. Today it’s #1 on iTunes. Love is winning.”

