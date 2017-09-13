Tony Abbott has claimed gay people no longer face discrimination.

The former Australian Prime Minister, who is strongly against legalising same-sex marriage Down Under, has claimed that gay people no longer face more struggles compared to heterosexual people.

In an opinion piece for The Sydney Morning Herald he suggested that he wants a country where no one is discriminated against…. before calling for marriage to remain between a man and a woman.

Honestly, can these right-wing idiots hear what is even coming out of their mouths?

The politician wrote: “I want a country where everyone gets a fair go and where no one is discriminated against on the basis of race, gender, religion, political opinion or sexuality,” Abbott writes, before advocating for exactly that.

“It’s a long time, thank God, since gay people have been discriminated against. Just about everyone old enough to remember that time is invariably embarrassed at the intolerance that was once common.”

Despite his remarks, his lack of self-awareness quickly reared its ugly head when he went on to insist that “a man is not a woman just because he wants to be”.

“A man is not a woman just because he wants to be, and a same-sex relationship should not be able to become a marriage just because activists demand it.

Before adding: “How can parents keep gender fluidity programmes out of schools here in Australia when gender fluidity has entered the Marriage Act?”

Someone, for the love of Britney, shut this man up. It’s 2017, crawl back into your hole and stay there.

Politicians in Australia’s Senate have repeatedly shot down attempts to hold a referendum on equal marriage. In 2016, the Liberal Party was re-elected with a promise that they would let voters decide on same-sex marriage through a popular vote.

However, the vote was blocked, and the result could have technically been ignored by lawmakers anyway. The government is now going to hold a plebiscite to gauge public opinion on the issue.