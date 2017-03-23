Former Australian rugby star Beau Ryan has stripped off for a skit on his TV show.

The star, 31, who hosts popular sport series The Footy Show, decided to ditch his clothes last week and opted for a seriously revealing mankini instead.

Explaining that he’s been taking part in a new show called Billions, Beau shared a sneak peak of his appearance with viewers.



“I wanted to put a billion dollars in the bank, and I wanted to do it fast,” he told fans when introducing the clip.

Check him out in the flesh below.

Unsurprisingly, Beau’s never been shy about showing off his body for fans.

If you want to see more of the Footy Show star, check out the time he stripped off live on TV.

