Athlete Simon Dunn sent pulses racing last week when he dressed up as Santa (sort of) on Instagram.

The former Attitude Hot 100 winner, who announced his retirement from bobsledding in November this year, donned nothing but a Santa hat and some red trunks for the shot, which is captioned, “Have you been NAUGHTY or NICE this year?”

If this is our gift, we’re pretty sure we must have been exceptionally well behaved this year.

Have you been NAUGHTY or NICE this year? 📸: @studiochristianscott A photo posted by 🇦🇺 Simon Dunn (@thesimondunn) on Dec 16, 2016 at 7:40am PST

Want to see more of Simon Dunn – get a sneaky peak at his Hot 100 shoot from last year here.

One of my favourite photos from my shoot with @christianscott for @dnamagazine The others feature a little less clothing so I’m not sure Instagram would let me post them 😝 http://www.dnamagazine.com.au/currentissue A photo posted by 🇦🇺 Simon Dunn (@thesimondunn) on Nov 30, 2016 at 8:09am PST

Celebrating 100k followers with a 📸 by @studiochristianscott A photo posted by 🇦🇺 Simon Dunn (@thesimondunn) on Oct 17, 2016 at 8:09am PDT

Oh Alberta. You never cease to amaze me! A photo posted by 🇦🇺 Simon Dunn (@thesimondunn) on Oct 2, 2016 at 4:44pm PDT