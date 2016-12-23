Athlete Simon Dunn sent pulses racing last week when he dressed up as Santa (sort of) on Instagram.
The former Attitude Hot 100 winner, who announced his retirement from bobsledding in November this year, donned nothing but a Santa hat and some red trunks for the shot, which is captioned, “Have you been NAUGHTY or NICE this year?”
If this is our gift, we’re pretty sure we must have been exceptionally well behaved this year.
Want to see more of Simon Dunn – get a sneaky peak at his Hot 100 shoot from last year here.