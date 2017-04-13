Austin Armacost definitely isn’t shy about showing off his body.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star is currently trying to get a perfect tan in time for summer, and he’s willing to go to any lengths possible to achieve his goal.

The hunky reality star stripped down to his birthday suit in a bid to avoid tan lines yesterday afternoon (April 12) and didn’t seem to mind who might see.

He got his friend to snap a picture of him, and we’re blushing looking at the end result.

Check out (almost) all of Austin below:

