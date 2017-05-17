Neil Milan knows how to keep his fans interested.

The talented Clean Bandit star, who stunned fans when he quit the band last year, still has a hugely dedicated fan base – and we can see why.

The hunky violinist has remained quiet on the music front since he left, and while we’re hoping for a comeback soon, we don’t mind as long as he keeps the shirtless selfies coming in the meantime.

Check out his Instagram story from last night below:

Neil please. Just because you can’t sleep, that doesn’t mean it’s fair to keep others awake with a selfie like that. So mean, hun.

Here’s another – just because:

A post shared by Neil Milan (@neil_milan) on Aug 26, 2016 at 3:06am PDT

