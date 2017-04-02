Former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Gia Gunn has come out as transgender.

The performer and hair and make-up artist appeared on the sixth season of the VH1 reality competition, where she became the fifth contestant to be eliminated.

Gia, who notably became know for using the catchphrase ‘Absolutely’ during her time in the competition, revealed that she was transitioning in a video posted to social media on Friday (31 March), posted to coincide with Transgender Visibility Day.

“I thought I would dedicate today in the spirit of being visible to share my transition with all of you,” Gia said.

“I have been on hormone replacement therapy for about a year and I identify as female and I am indeed transgender.”

Urging others to embrace their true gender identity, she added: “Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey… if you are in transition, or struggling with your gender identity, I want to hear from you in the comments and let’s be visible!”

This is me 💕💙🌈 #transvisibilityday #girlslikeus #transgender A post shared by Gia Gunn Official Account (@gia_gunn) on Mar 31, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

