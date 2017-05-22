A former Eastenders icon made a welcome return to British TV screens this weekend with a surprise appearance Casualty.

Nope, Barbara Windsor wasn’t being rushed to Holby’s A&E department: the former Walford resident seeking urgent medical care was Michael Greco, aka Albert Square’s late ’90s and early ’00s heartthrob Beppe di Marco.

The 46-year-old actor, best known for his stint playing Eastenders‘ sexy sleazeball/goatee aficionado between 1998-2002, popped up for a one-off guest appearance as hunky policeman Phi l who wasted no time getting his shirt off as he flirted up a storm with Doctor Elle (Jaye Griffiths).

The episode went down as storm with viewers around the country, who revelled not only in Beppe’s re-emergence, but the number of hours that Michael has been putting in at the gymn in the years since departing Albert Square…

“Beppe DiMarco on Casualty. He’s still got it!”, wrote one viewer.

Another, named Trish, was full of praise for Greco’s performance.

” @MichaelGreco2 with his shirt off! Well that raised the blood pressure ! 999.. ambulance please, fast to Holby City#Casualty”, she wrote.

You hear that, Eastenders producers? Let the campaign for Beppe’s comeback begin.

Casualty returns to BBC One on Saturday, June 3.

