A former Grindr employee is suing the gay dating app after claiming that he was drugged and raped by the company’s HR supervisor.

The man, referred to as John Doe, claims Daniel Cabanero drugged him at the company’s 2016 Christmas party before putting him in a car, and taking him to a hotel room.

Doe claims that he then woke up as Cabanero was holding him down on the bed and raping him, TMZ reports.

He then lost consciousness again and when it regained it, Doe immediately visited hospital, where he had a “highly invasive and humiliating rape examination.”

Soon after, Doe went to the police, who launched an investigation into the incident.

The man also claims that a number of co-workers were aware he had been drugged at the party, but did nothing to help.

He also claims that the company encourages sexually explicit language, sexual innuendos and sexual misconduct.

In response to the lawsuit, Grindr told The Advocate: “As soon as the company was notified about the alleged incident, we took immediate steps to investigate this matter in a compassionate and respectful way.

“In addition to conducting our own internal investigation, Grindr fully cooperated with the local authorities. Following their review of the facts, the local authorities have not pressed criminal charges to date.

“We condemn all forms of sexual assault, harassment, and harmful behavior. We remain committed to cooperating with law enforcement and the legal process.”

