Former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has again refused to say whether he thinks gay sex is a sin.

The British politician and practising Christian repeatedly refused to say whether he considered homosexuality to be sinful in the lead-up to June’s general election, before finally saying that he did not consider being gay a sin.

He quit as Lib Dem leader after the result of June’s vote, telling MPs he had struggled to marry his religious views with his job as leader of the political party.

In his first television interview since resigning, Mr Farron told ITV News he felt “under enormous pressure” to move the news agenda on during the campaign, and once again avoided a question about whether he believed gay sex was a sin.

“I can tell you I believe what my record indicates is all that matters,” he said. “And as a non-leader, now I’m under no pressure to say stuff just to flower the situation.

“I have fought since I was 16 for LGBT equality, and that’s what you judge somebody on.”

The MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale continued: “I think in a free and pluralistic society, if someone has a personal faith that dictates how they make their choices – that’s something we should equally fight for.”

Told that gay people might find it important for him to say that he believes their sexuality is not sinful, Mr Farron replied: “And that’s why you can’t answer those kinds of questions in that kind of way, because in the end what matters is people’s equality; people’s rights to be who they are.

The father-of-four added: “If you choose to live your life in a specific way – as a Christian for example, or as a Muslim or another kind of faith denominational – that’s equally as important as protecting someone’s freedom in their sexuality.

“I think that’s where liberalism’s got a bit lost in the last few years from all parties: the sense that somehow we don’t just have to fight for each other’s rights for diversity, [that] somehow we all have to think and feel the same.

“That’s not liberal, I think there’s something slightly creepy about that.”

